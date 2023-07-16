Listen To This: Dancing In Moonlight!

Not only are we excited for the Barbie film, but the soundtrack is also giving us life!!

K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY base their song Barbie Dreams off Janet Jackson‘s iconic ’90s hit Together Again and… it really works!

This is is an English language hyperpop track. Is “doll pop” a genre? An it is now! This makes total sense for that!

Love it so much!

Check out the song – featuring Kaliii – above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from FIFTY FIFTY!