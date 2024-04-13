K-Pop Star Park Bo Ram Dead At 30

It’s being reported that K-Pop icon Park Bo Ram has sadly passed away.

On Friday, the music star’s agency XANADU Entertainment made a statement announcing her untimely passing, revealing she died “late at night” on Thursday (Wednesday in the US). According to News18, it read:

“This is XANADU Entertainment. We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved’s family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace.”

A source for AllKpop claimed Namyangju Police Station officers filed a report the night of her passing, stating she had a party with friends and was drinking. Around 9:55 p.m. she went to the bathroom and never came back out. When her friends went in to check on her, they found her slumped over the sink. Per the report, CPR was attempted but it was too late. She was later pronounced dead at Hanyang University Guri Hospital. She was only 30 years old.

The Korea Herald made their own reports saying the Do As I Like singer suffered cardiac arrest, although it’s not clear at this time what would’ve caused it.

The CELEPRETTY hitmaker first broke out into the music industry in Korea on the competition show Superstar K2. She would go on to release her debut single Beautiful in 2014, which reached number two on South Korean charts. She was gearing up to celebrate the 10 year anniversary in August.

So, so sad. She was far too young. We’re sending her family and friends love and light.

R.I.P.

