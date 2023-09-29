The Kardashians Producer Talks Timothée Chalamet & Bad Bunny -- Will They Be On The New Season?!

A producer for The Kardashians is giving his opinion on whether Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s new beaus will make the cut in the upcoming season!

Ben Winston, executive producer for the reality show, kept his answers pretty vague when asked about if Timothée Chalamet or Bad Bunny would appear on the next season! When speaking with Variety on Thursday, he was asked if he hopes to introduce them in the show at some point, and he responded:

“No comment. Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that.”

He went on to explain he doesn’t want any rumors stirring around to get fans’ hopes up — and gave the sad verdict that no, they don’t have any footage of Timmy or Benito:

“If I say I hope to, then suddenly that’s a headline, and suddenly I don’t get any access. I can’t win on that. So, I can just say that we haven’t filmed anything.”

Darn!!

With both the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the supermodel getting cozy with their new men, we were all hopeful we’d be getting a glimpse of them on season four! We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed for next season!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

