Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Step Out In Matching Outfits For Paris Fashion Week!

The next Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?!

Just like her older sis, Kylie Jenner is already starting to morph her sense of style with her new boyfriend’s! The reality star stepped out with Timothée Chalamet at Paris Fashion Week on Monday night, and they looked ADORBZ in matching outfits!

The lovebirds were photographed heading in and out of the Folderol Wine Bar, where Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía was hosting a birthday bash in the City of Love, per TMZ. Proving how inseparable they’ve become, the duo stayed hand-in-hand the whole time!

Related: Timothée Chalamet Can’t Hide His Feelings For Kylie Jenner! WATCH!

For the sighting, the model wore a much more casual look than normal — which was much more aligned with Timmy’s typical laid back style. Both of them rocked similar all-black ensembles, with the Wonka star even sporting a black baseball cap and the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a pair of dark shades, seemingly trying to keep a low profile. Better luck next time?? LOLz!

The cutest part was they were hardly ever not touching! Even as they stepped out of the car, they managed to keep their fingers interlocked. Too cute!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Kylie Jenner holds Timothée Chalamet’s finger outside singer Rosalia’s birthday party in Paris https://t.co/S6M2ILzURr pic.twitter.com/shYMHo2Dty — Page Six (@PageSix) September 26, 2023

See even more HERE!

Now that these two have gone public with their romance, the PDA just keeps coming! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]