Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Step Out In Paparazzi Hot Spot After He Said He Wanted To Keep Relationship Private!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had a night out on the town on Wednesday!

The duo was in New York City, where they hit up a hotspot called Carbone. Many A-listers like to visit that Italian eatery, so the restaurant is prime celeb-spotting territory — meaning paparazzi cameras were there as the supermodel and the recording artist had a romantic dinner! Inneresting choice considering Bad Bunny claiming to want to keep the relationship private…

Pics published by DailyMail.com show the 27-year-old Kardashians star and the 29-year-old hitmaker walking in close company. Kendall rocked a silky, light-colored blouse and black flared pants. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer wore sunglasses, a New York Yankees cap (appropriate!), and a wrapped headscarf — we suppose to keep things as private as possible while the pair stepped out. Of course, cameras were all around, so privacy wasn’t really an option. Too bad there aren’t any other Italian restaurants… in NYC…

The duo didn’t hang in public view very long, though. Per the outlet they “swiftly made their way into the Italian restaurant,” presumably to chow down.

Of course, this sighting comes just days after Bad Bunny spoke out — sort of — about his relationship with the KUWTK alum in Vanity Fair. He straight-up refused to detail his relationship status in that interview, infamously saying their fans don’t deserve to know anything about it:

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. … There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

But actions speak louder than words, right? And thus, the relationship clarification he didn’t want to give VF actually comes out in date night sightings! Ya know?! Maybe Kendall feels differently — after all, look at how her family makes their money! Staying in the headlines is part of the KarJenner business model!

If that is a big difference between them, we hope it isn’t a dealbreaker. These two are really cute together, don’t you think? We’d hate to think fame would come between them.

What do U make of this latest look at the A-list lovebirds, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

