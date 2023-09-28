Kourtney Kardashian BLASTS 'F**king Witch' Kim Kardashian As Feud Worsens In HEATED Kardashians Premiere!

Wow. This feud is no longer about a wedding… Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have a LOT of issues bubbling to the surface now!

The Kardashians returned with a BANG on Thursday with the premiere episode of Season 4. Just when we thought the sisters had maybe hopefully settled their issues over Kim’s collab with Dolce & Gabbana and drama surrounding Kourt’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker, they’ve picked up fighting like no time has passed!

In the new ep, the whole family traveled to Cabo San Lucas… except for the Poosh founder! In a confessional, the SKIMS founder complained about Kourtney having a pattern of moving past issues only to “get mad all over again.” It doesn’t help that they have to relive the drama months after it goes down IRL when the show airs, which “brings up so many feelings.”

The 44-year-old felt similarly, adding:

“What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living.”

But this controversy isn’t just being rehashed from the past. There were some very new — and very dramatic — developments! Kourtney revealed:

“So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

During the chat, Kim invited Kourt to go to Milan for dinner with her, something she had to do as part of her D&G campaign, but the latter declined. This then launched them right back into their OG fed over the wedding, with Kim noting:

“I was like, wait nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding.”

Her sister clapped back:

“I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that…. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

Kim then slammed Kourtney’s wedding concept, insisting it wasn’t “new” or “that original,” but the pregnant star disagreed — and turned the whole thing more personal by saying:

“You’re talking about the bull s**t details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the centre of attention.”

Catfight!!!

Taking this all very personally, Kim wondered, “why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me?” She went on:

“I was so happy for you … you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

And she’s not entirely wrong. The other socialite admitted:

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it.”

Oof.

Going on the defense, Kanye West‘s ex argued:

“All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Yikes! They dropped her from the group chat?! That’s when you know it’s serious. Jeez… The Lemme founder hit back:

“It’s about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”

Dang! This is getting seriously heated!!

When asked whether Kourtney was happy, she jabbed, “Yes, but not when I’m on the phone with you.” She then clarified:

“I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

Hitting the nail in the coffin, Kim threw one more punch to the gut Kourt’s way, revealing even Kourtney’s kids have come to her with problems. This made Scott Disick‘s ex-wife break down in tears — understandably! — but it wasn’t because her kids were finding a confidant in their aunt. Instead, she complained:

“Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side. It’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f**king witch and I f**king hate you.”

Ouch!!

This fight turned up a notch! This is getting really intense! How’d we go from allegations of copying to… digs at their so-called narcissism and bad parenting?! Jeez!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

