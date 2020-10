Kat Cunning is such a talented gift to this planet! She sings! She writes beautiful songs! And she is also a trained dancer!

You can check that all out – done so well – in the music video for her song Birds (above)!

Her voice is so special! Understandably, because she is.

This song has a vibe somewhere between Hozier and Fiona Apple. Love it!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kat Cunning!