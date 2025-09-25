Kate Gosselin's Mystery Boyfriend Revealed! It's The Bodyguard At The Center Of Those Cheating Rumors!!!

We now know the identity of Kate Gosselin‘s new man! And it’s spicy…

This week, the former reality star announced on TikTok that she is “finally” dating again. She says she’s been with her new boyfriend for “a little over a year” now — but she wasn’t going to give too much away about him! Kate didn’t reveal who he is, explaining that “he doesn’t really like to be on TikToks.” People could “catch a peep of him here and there or once in a while going forward” though, she teased!

Well, fans won’t have to wait for the couple to step out in public or go Instagram official to get more details! His identity is already out! A source confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday that Kate is dating… her former bodyguard, Steve Neild!

Wow!

You may recognize Steve! The TLC personality has been photographed multiple times over the years with him, as he traveled with her and her family often as part of his job as her bodyguard. Years ago, there were rumors the pair had more than a platonic relationship. In fact, people claimed she was cheating on hubby Jon Gosselin with him! This is a real vintage celeb scandal!

Kate denied the allegations to People back in May 2009, really taking aim at the dishonesty of the tabloids:

“The scary thing for me is [the tabloids] are going to take information and create a story. It’s a matter of, ‘When will they stop?’ They’re going to keep going, and they’ll make up stuff to connect the dots.”

Two months later, she bought a condo in Maryland, one block away from Steve’s office. According to his LinkedIn account, he ended his security in 2019 — the same year he and Kate were seen sharing an umbrella in New York City. Uh huh… That’s a lot of smoke for there to be no fire, don’t you think?

Well, now there’s plenty. The two are officially dating! And things are reportedly very “serious” between them! The Page Six insider said Steve is living with Kate, and they have been a couple for a long time. How long? A little over a year, as the nurse said, or much, much longer? Hmm…

Kate is head-over-heels for Steve, per the source — so much so that she plans to marry him! Whoa! The source shared:

“They have wedding plans, it’s that serious. There’s no doubt that Kate is crazy about him … things are serious, they have discussed wedding plans and moving on that next stage.”

Kate is moving really fast with Steve! Or is she? What are your reactions to the couple, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via WENN, PIX11 News/YouTube, Kate Plus 8/Figure 8 Films UK]