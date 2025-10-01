Got A Tip?

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Is In The Hospital! OUCH!

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Is In The Hospital

We now know what is going on with Kate Gosselin!

As we previously reported, the former reality star landed in the hospital for a mystery medical emergency. Kate alarmed fans when she posted a picture to TikTok on Monday, showing an IV in her arm and an oxygen monitor on her finger. She didn’t explain why she was hospitalized but said she “will be fine.” Now she is finally revealing what happened!

In a livestream on Tuesday, the 50-year-old television explained her dog Meika “ran into me full-speed ahead,” and she “ended up with a tibial plateau fracture.” Ouch. According to Physio-pedia.com, this type of injury impacts a “critical load-bearing area in the human body.” It is a serious injury — one that required Kate to undergo “surgery” to get “plates and pins in [her] leg.”

The Kate Plus 8 alum said the “opening line” from her doctor about how serious the situation was “that morning at 5 a.m.” quickly “got [her] attention.” He told her:

“This is one of those things that is a life-altering event.”

Whoa. For now, Kate is recovering. She shouted out the “ice machine” for giving her cold therapy on her leg, though she is still dealing with a lot of pain:

“My leg is really hurting, I’m going to need to say something. It’s, like, unable to be ignored.”

The TLC personality noted she is on “five pain meds” before calling the operation her “top three most painful” surgeries ever. Oof. Watch a clip from the livestream (below):

@teatime_2025

Kate Gosselin’s dog ran into her giving her a “life altering” injury. She had to have surgery. #kateplus8 #dog #injury #live #fyp

♬ original sound – teatime_2025

We are wishing Kate a speedy recovery! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok]

Oct 01, 2025 16:00pm PDT

