Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Oh No! Kate Gosselin Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Emergency! Florence Welch Nearly Died From Ectopic Pregnancy! Oh No! Is Dolly Parton OK??? Eric Dane’s Wife Rebecca Gayheart Says Daughters Are ‘Really Suffering’ Amid His ‘Heartbreaking’ Battle With ALS Ellen DeGeneres Mourns 'Boyfriend' -- One Of Her Favorite Young Guests... Prince William Says 2024 Was 'Hardest Year' Ever Amid Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles: 'Life Is Sent To Test Us' John McCain's Daughter Slams 'Nepo Babies' After Violet Affleck Speaks At UN Son Arrested After Cops Discover Mom Rotting Alive With Infected Flesh & Covered In Maggots Alyssa Milano Getting Her Breast Implants Removed! She Says... James Van Der Beek Shocked Fans With 'Frail' Appearance In Dawson's Creek Reunion Video! Here's How He's Really Doing... Brittany Cartwright Makes Rare Political Statement -- Slamming Donald Trump For Autism 'Misinformation'! Busy Philipps Tears Up Over 'Heartbreaking' Dawson’s Creek Reunion Without James Van Der Beek

Kate Gosselin

Oh No! Kate Gosselin Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Emergency!

Kate Gosselin has some upsetting news for fans!

The former reality star told followers on TikTok on Monday that she’s in the hospital! Oh no! Kate posted a pic from a hospital bed, showing an IV in her arm and an oxygen monitor on her finger. Whoa! Atop the photo, she insisted to everyone she “will be fine” — but admitted she’s “scared” right now:

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys

Related: Kate Gosselin Gets Vulnerable About Losing Baby No. 7 During Sextuplet Pregnancy

Kate did not explain why she is currently hospitalized. However, she promised to share more once she can! She continued in the caption:

“Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DONT worry about me! Please pray imstrad! Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? I’d really appreciate it! Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can!”

Oh No! Kate Gosselin Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Emergency!
(c) Kate Gosselin/TikTok

Damn! Scary stuff!

Hopefully, Kate feels better soon! Hey, at least she probably has someone by her side through this scary moment, right? We’re wishing her a speedy recovery from whatever she is battling! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 30, 2025 16:30pm PDT

Share This