Oh No! Kate Gosselin Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Emergency!

Kate Gosselin has some upsetting news for fans!

The former reality star told followers on TikTok on Monday that she’s in the hospital! Oh no! Kate posted a pic from a hospital bed, showing an IV in her arm and an oxygen monitor on her finger. Whoa! Atop the photo, she insisted to everyone she “will be fine” — but admitted she’s “scared” right now:

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys “

Related: Kate Gosselin Gets Vulnerable About Losing Baby No. 7 During Sextuplet Pregnancy

Kate did not explain why she is currently hospitalized. However, she promised to share more once she can! She continued in the caption:

“Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DONT worry about me! Please pray imstrad! Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? I’d really appreciate it! Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can!”

Damn! Scary stuff!

Hopefully, Kate feels better soon! Hey, at least she probably has someone by her side through this scary moment, right? We’re wishing her a speedy recovery from whatever she is battling! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok]