How Kate Middleton Is Serving As The Queen’s ‘Rock’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic!

Kate Middleton is stepping up to the plate!

While Queen Elizabeth II continues to stay largely isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s relying more heavily on her granddaughter-in-law to fill in on certain matters with help from Prince William.

An insider explained to Us Weekly:

“These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor. More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”

Sounds like Miz Middleton definitely has her hands full, between her own responsibilities, parenting her three kiddos, and additional work thanks to Megxit and the pandemic! However, she still has some help from the 94-year-old:

“Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly. Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom — she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.”

But the monarch isn’t the only one impressed! William is, too:

“He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half. Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.”

So, how does she get through it all? The source added:

“Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head.”

Things have gone somewhat back to “normal” in the UK, with members of the royal family slowly returning to public appearances after a “challenging” few months. The momma of three previously spoke about the difficulties that arose while parenting in a pandemic:

“It has been challenging – I think challenging for loads of people. Some parts have been really positive – spending extra time with the kids and everything like that but it’s equally stressful. You’re in confined spaces and having to homeschool, that was definitely a challenge. I always respected teachers before but now I have a newfound respect for them.”

Despite the difficulties, the 38-year-old has been able to look on the bright side through it all:

“I think some elements are going to be really positive. So families have been able to spend a lot more precious time together. And really reflected on some of the simple things that actually really do make a difference to their kids – particularly in the first five years. And for others, it’s been really tough on relationships and on money issues and relationship issues — it’s been a real challenge.”

We can’t imagine things will be slowing down for Kate and William anytime soon, but hope they’re able to get in some downtime when they have the chance!

