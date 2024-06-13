Kate Winslet On Leonardo DiCaprio's Kissing: 'Not All It's Cracked Up To Be'

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of the world’s greatest actors, but he definitely ain’t one of the world’s greatest kissers!

While looking back on some of her Hollywood hits with Vanity Fair on Wednesday, Kate Winslet re-watched one of the most iconic scenes from one of the most iconic movies of all time — Titanic! Remember the one where she and Leo stand on the bow of the ship and romantically hold each other and share a kiss?? Well, it wasn’t as hawt as it looked!

Kate spilled while watching the clip:

“My god, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leo DiCaprio.”

However, she shadily added:

“It was not all it’s cracked up to be.”

HA! Oh no! Sorry, Leo! Watch her full video (below):

Are you surprised, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vanity Fair & TODAY/YouTube & Paramount Plus]