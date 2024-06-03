Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Dodge Outright PDA During Super Awkward Family Weekend Outing -- LOOK!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went out of their way to avoid kissing on the lips in their latest sighting! Uh oh!

The couple was spotted in Santa Monica, California on Sunday for Ben’s 12-year-old son Samuel‘s basketball game. The estranged husband and wife were seen greeting each other outside of the YMCA — and while they were smiling, they avoided locking lips and instead went for an air kiss on the cheek as they hugged. They also neglected to hold hands while walking side by side. Oof!

The duo were joined by the actor’s momma, Anne Boldt, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It was a whole family affair!

Take a look at the sighting (below).

At least Ben was kinda smiling — and he did look pretty happy in other photos — but that air kiss exchange looked awkward AF! Plus, J.Lo seemed tense the whole time! See lots more photos of this outing HERE.

As Perezcious readers know, this sighting comes just days after the musician dramatically canceled her entire summer tour, with Live Nation saying the decision was made so she could spend more time “with her children, family and close friends.” The Let’s Get Loud artist said she was “heartsick and devastated” and only canceled her shows because it was “absolutely necessary.”

It seems like the cancellation was perhaps due to all the divorce rumors swirling, but it’s unclear at this point. It’s interesting to see Bennifer continue to step out in public more frequently following all the breakup chatter (after going over a month without being seen together) — but their lack of PDA is telling!

Doesn’t it seem as if they may just be going through the motions at this point? Just doing the bare minimum to make it look like everything’s fine?? Or do you think this is a sign that they’re actually making progress and dealing with their marriage issues? Let us know what you think (below)!

