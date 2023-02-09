VPR’s Katie Maloney Reveals How Many People She’s Hooked Up With After Tom Schwartz Split!

Katie Maloney wasn’t waiting to put herself back out there after her breakup with Tom Schwartz!

During Wednesday’s premiere episode of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the 36-year-old television personality opened up about her love life following divorce. And let’s just say, she has had no trouble stepping back into the dating game!

While attending a party being DJed by her co-star James Kennedy, Katie and her friends are scoping out the guys at the event. However, the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host is nervous to go after someone since her ex-husband was also at the soiree. She told her friend:

“The only thing is Tom’s here. Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

She then shared some more details about her post-split hookups, revealing:

“I’ve made out with like three people and then done the full deed with two. I’m not out there whoring it up. Can I ever say that word, whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

Get it, gurl! At this time, though, Katie does appear to be off the market again as she’s been linked to a 25-year-old actor named Satchel Clendenin.

You can watch the clip (below):

Of course, viewers can expect a ton of moments in the upcoming season of VPR centered around Katie and Tom’s life following their breakup in February 2022 – especially when it comes to what went down between him and Raquel Leviss. As we previously reported, it came out that the two made out during Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Cancun, Mexico last year. A production source told Page Six at the time:

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding. Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

And Katie did not react well to it! In fact, the reality star can be seen confronting Tom about the make out session in the explosive trailer for season 10 of VPR, calling him “pathetic,” a “drunk,” and a “loser.” Damn! ICYMI, you can ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

It’s safe to say their post-split relationship has not been as peaceful as they might have hoped it to be! But no matter how strained things are, they are both clearly determined to move on from each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited for season 10 of VPR? Let us know in the comments below!

