Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney's 25-Year-Old Actor Boyfriend Revealed!

Katie Maloney is officially taken!

After finalizing her divorce from actor Tom Schwartz, the Bravo star hinted to PageSix on Sunday she was moving on with someone 10 years her junior:

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun.”

Ooh! Who could it be?

Well, US Weekly has confirmed Katie’s new man is a 25-year-old El Lay based actor named Satchel Clendenin.

Cuuuuute!

And it seems like the 35-year-old might be keen on keeping him around despite her previously saying she wasn’t looking for anything serious. A source told the outlet Clendenin has “hung out with some of her friends” and “met” some co-stars since they started seeing one another. Ooh!

Satchel’s acting resumé states he’s been in a variety of music videos and short films. The Vanderpump Rules star has definitely got herself a sports star, too, as his list of skills ALSO include basketball, baseball, football and ice hockey. He seems to be a whiz in the kitchen with bartending and chef skills listed, too! So talented! And did we mention he can pull off a variety of accents?? Mmmhmmmm.

You can see him in the music video for Better On Your Own (below):

In July, Maloney teased to the news site how she was in her “cougar era”:

“I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era. … I can date the young one, [someone] my age and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me.”

We love that for you too, Katie! Congratulations to the happy couple.

