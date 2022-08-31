Wait, Katie Maloney Is Blaming Scheana Shay For Ex-Husband Tom Schwartz's Mexico Hookup With Raquel Leviss??

Katie Maloney is playing the blame game over her ex’s recent hookup with a fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member. Except maybe the responsibility is somewhat misplaced here?!

The 35-year-old reality TV star is definitely not happy right now in the days following former hubby Tom Schwartz‘s super public makeout marathon with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss. As Perezcious readers will recall, that pair allegedly linked up romantically while down in Mexico for Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies. Katie and Tom supposedly got into a loud screaming match at the resort over the tryst. And now in the aftermath of the reportedly unexpected hookup, she’s accusing SCHEANA of putting it all together! Wait, what??

According to Page Six, a “production source” from the hit Bravo show is speaking out about the tense vibes. The insider claims Katie is placing all the blame for the Mexico dalliance on her former friend, saying:

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding. Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

The evidence for that is kind of a head-scratcher. The 27-year-old Leviss and the 39-year-old Schwartz are both “super easygoing,” the confidant claims, and each “can be a bit passive” at times. Because of that personality read, the source went on to explain how Katie believes it was Scheana who made the whole thing happen:

“So who was going to make the first move? Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

Now, Maloney is apparently “very annoyed over the situation.” Well, yeah, we get that. There’s not exactly a great recent history between her and Raquel! And this wasn’t even the first time Leviss and Schwartz have locked lips since he split from Katie earlier this year, soooo….

Still, the annoyance seems to be directly particularly at Scheana:

“She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends. She’s blaming Scheana.”

Hmmm…

But wait! There’s more!! A second production source spoke to the outlet, too, and claimed Katie should actually blame HERSELF for Tom’s hookup with Raquel! The second Bravo insider alleged it was Katie who “put the idea out there” in the first place:

“She planted the seed. Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel. ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.'”

The second source added the (obvious?!) fact that Scheana wasn’t involved in the situation at all — possibly being a factor as to why the star was “disinvited” to the nuptials:

“It’s quite odd that Katie is aiming her angst at Scheana even though Scheana didn’t make out with anyone.”

Yeah! So why is Brock Davies‘ new wife out here catching strays?!

This all may come back to TV plans, of course. Doesn’t it always?? Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, but this drama is too juicy to pass up. So it’s possible producers are lining up angles and storylines. And thus, possibly manipulating Katie to feud further with Scheana for good TV?? What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

