VPR’s Katie Maloney Calls Out Ex Tom Schwartz For Having ‘No Regrets’ About Raquel Leviss Hookup!

Things are getting nasty between exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz!

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, the pair sadly ended their marriage in March 2022. Despite no longer being together, they seemed determined to maintain a friendship with each other moving forward. At first anyway…

However, that idea was soon thrown out the window when Tom hooked up with their co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico, last year! Of course, the TomTom co-founder is single and free to explore connections with other women. However, Katie revealed in the Season 10 premiere episode that they had one rule when they divorced: do not hook up with anyone in their friend group. And Tom already broke it!

Naturally, Katie was not too happy about what happened between Raquel and her ex-husband. In fact, she told Entertainment Tonight this week that it felt like a “slap in the face” when she found out they made out at the wedding. Oof. But for Tom? He shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday he doesn’t regret kissing Raquel despite breaking his and Katie’s rule! The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner explained:

“In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment. In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

Wow, it’s just no big deal to him AT ALL!

For her part, Raquel insisted to Life & Style she also has “no regrets” about the make out session. While that is great for the 28-year-old and Tom, Katie wasn’t here for their lack of remorse about the situation — and decided to throw shade at her former partner!

It all started when Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeted on Wednesday that he was “firmly on #TeamKatieMaloney” on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules but noted, “I wish everyone else the best on their journeys.” Tom then entered the chat, responding to the message:

“Me as well :).”

Well, Katie wasn’t buying the support! The 36-year-old re-posted the interaction on her Instagram Stories Friday, writing while tagging the 40-year-old television personality:

“ok sure #noregrets”

Clearly, a reference to his interview with Us! Yeah, she saw that… Ch-ch-check out the shady post (below):

Damn! It’s safe to say they are still not on good terms! That must make co-parenting their dogs a tad awkward…

Tom hasn’t reacted to the call-out yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Katie and Tom will ever get back to a better place after his hookup with Raquel? Or do you think he ruined their friendship for good? Sound OFF in the comments below.

