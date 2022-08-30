AWKWARD! Katie Maloney Got 'Disinvited' From Scheana Shay Nuptials Amid Major Drama With Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss!!

The Vanderpump Rules drama involving exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz has spilled over to the rest of the cast — and it all came to a head at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies!!

As we reported last week, Shay and Davies enjoyed an amazing wedding earlier this month in Mexico. The couple said “I do” in front of friends and family members — and plenty of Bravo-lebrities were in attendance for the event, too! But there was at least one who did not end up seeing the ceremony: Katie!! In fact, it sounds like she was initially supposed to show up but got canned late following her split earlier this year from co-star Schwartz!

Related: Katie Says She ‘Was Just Dying Inside’ Before Tom Divorce! Yikes!

This all came to a head on Monday when a fan page on Instagram posted rumored dirt about the wedding weekend. Along with a side-by-side pic of Tom, Katie, and co-star Raquel Leviss, the fan account alleged some shenanigans went down in Cancun (below):

“Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out'”

Uh-oh!

IG followers picked up on the report with some confusion. As one user pointed out, Katie didn’t actually make an appearance at the wedding where this screaming event supposedly happened. But that’s where Brock stepped in to clear the air!! In his own comment on the fan page’s post, the Aussie wrote of Katie’s situation:

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

So the cast essentially took Tom’s side in the former couple’s split, canned Katie from Scheana and Brock’s wedding, and still had to deal with her alleged antics down in Mexico?! Katie appeared to take issue with this characterization in a coy way. Also in the comments section, she shared a popcorn emoji along with this response:

“I’m enjoying all the untruths.”

Fake news?? Sad!

BTW, you can see the controversial upload HERE.

But what caused all this wedding day drama in the first place?? A source spoke to HollywoodLife about Tom and Raquel allegedly being “sneaky” with a makeout sesh at the resort prior to the wedding — only to get caught by Katie!! The insider explained:

“Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area. Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

That’s not good!! Of course, Raquel is VPR co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-fiancé, so the drama runs deep here.

The 27-year-old woman and the 39-year-old Schwartz have been at the forefront of it in the recent past, too. Heck, they’ve even had a previous makeout problem involving Katie. So there’s history! Seems like the storyline may come up in future seasons. The insider told the outlet Tom and Raquel weren’t exactly being subtle about sucking face this time around, though:

“[They] were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it. I saw them kissing several times. That same day, but prior to that incident, I saw them making out in the spa area. They had their hands all over each other.”

The pair haven’t publicly said where their relationship stands, but this is telling. After the 35-year-old Maloney first filed for divorce from Schwartz back in March, things have been very fluid in the Bravo stars’ world.

Related: Scheana Talks Prenup And Shows Off Her MASSIVE Engagement Ring!

VPR fans would be wise to remember Tom’s turn on Scheana’s Scheananigans podcast late last month. During that on-air chat, Tom said this to Scheana about Raquel:

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel. She was always cool. I just never really took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. She has so much depth and character.”

The podcast gushing, the makeout sessions, Katie’s disinvited absence from Scheana’s wedding and after-party, the supposed screaming match at the resort… yeah, it’s all coming together! What do y’all think about all this Vanderpump Rules infighting and drama, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tom Schwartz/Katie Maloney/Raquel Leviss/Instagram]