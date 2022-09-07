VPR's Raquel Leviss Has 'No Regrets' About Hooking Up With Tom Schwartz At Scheana Shay's Wedding!!

Katie Maloney already didn’t care for what went down in Cancun, but now that the aftermath is so OUT THERE, we are sure she’s not going to like this any better!

Of course, we’ve been reporting on Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and his extracurricular activities that went down in September at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies in the gorgeous Mexican beachside spot.

During the ceremony weekend, Schwartz reportedly hooked up with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. And from the sound of it delivered by inside sources at the time, it seems like the two weren’t very subtle about their connection, either! It’s been pretty obvious Maloney took issue with the brazen lip-lock love going down just months after her painful split from the TomTom co-founder.

Days after Scheana and Brock’s wedding back on August 23, Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to recount her relief at finally being back home and done with it all. The 35-year-old Bravo star wrote at the time:

“So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real … back in my safe place feels gooooood”

Now, we hope she’s got her safe place on lock once again.

On Tuesday evening, Us Weekly published a new report citing insider info about where Raquel stands following her hookup with Tom. It sounds like the two VPR cast mates have some legit chemistry because Leviss apparently has NO regrets about doing what they did in Cancun!! The insider explained this dynamic (below):

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets. Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Periodt!!!

That’s a “sorry, not sorry” vibe if ever there were one… right?!

Obviously, there’s history here. After Katie and Tom first announced their split back in March, his attention slowly started moving towards James Kennedy‘s ex just a few weeks later. Then, more recently, Tom appeared on Scheana’s Scheananigans podcast and called Raquel “cool as s**t” while praising her personality.

The 39-year-old reality TV star said this of Leviss during his appearance on Shay’s show early last month:

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel. She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. … She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

Well he hasn’t written her off now, has he?!

In fact, the only write-off being done here probably ought to be on Katie’s end. We know it sucks, girl, but move on from this! The vibes have shifted!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

