LOLz! Katy Perry Brings Fan On Stage... Named Orlando! See Her Reaction!

Awwwwkward!

Katy Perry puts on a brave face every night to perform for the fans on her Lifetimes Tour amid her heartbreaking and very public split from Orlando Bloom. But during Tuesday night’s show in Nashville, the universe really threw an unexpected test at her!

At one point during the show, the pop star brought a fan on stage. When she asked what his name was, he laughed awkwardly — he knew what was coming next!!! — before revealing:

“Orlando.”

No way!

The whole audience burst out laughing — because what are the odds? Katy, though, had an expert reaction! She replied, sounding genuinely unfazed:

“Your name is Orlando? Incredible!”

So classy! Ch-ch-check it out:

this fan’s name being orlando im crying???? pic.twitter.com/Cot3jzbAVB — kanishk (@kaxishk) August 20, 2025

No huge laugh? No big cry?? Huh.

Katy and Orlando — the movie star, not the fan — have been staying amicable for the sake of their daughter, Daisy, despite calling off their engagement. And this response to an unexpected reference to her ex maybe proves how seriously she’s taking that??

Reactions?! Tell us (below)!

