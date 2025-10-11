Katy Perry Is LOVING Former Enemy Taylor Swift's New Album -- Apparently This Song Especially!

Katy Perry is proving once again there really is no more bad blood between her and Taylor Swift!

A decade after their feud, the Firework singer showed her support for the 35-year-old pop star’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a screenshot of one of the tracks called Eldest Daughter. Ch-ch-check out the song (below):

We guess that is Katy’s favorite! And we can’t blame her! That bridge hits!

As you know, the two musicians buried the hatchet following their beef, which reportedly began in 2014 over a disagreement about backup dancers, when Katy sent Taylor “a literal olive branch” during her 2018 Reputation Tour. She added on the Ellen DeGeneres Show a year later:

“Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ It’s like, we have so much in common — there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common — I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.’ Because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”

From then on, they’ve continued to show up for each other. Katy even attended The Eras Tour in March 2024. Now she is supporting her new project! We love to see it!

