Katy Perry Reacts To ‘Unhinged’ Haters Roasting ‘Cringe’ Tour After Space Flight Controversy!

Katy Perry‘s seen the brutal criticism of her Lifetimes Tour and she’s clapping back!

The pop star kicked off her latest tour last week in Mexico City and it’s been getting destroyed on social media as fans have slammed her dancing, visuals, and all-around performance. Not to mention, she’s also still getting hate for participating in the all-female Blue Origin space flight earlier this month. It’s been pretty rough for her lately, and she knows it — but she is doing her best not to let it get her down.

Related: Camila Cabello Mocks Katy Perry’s Space Flight To Promote Her Own Tour!

On Tuesday, the Firework artist was spotted addressing the drama under a fan page on Instagram. Fans had put together a tribute to her on a Times Square billboard congratulating her on opening the tour, and it clearly meant a great deal to her as she hit back at all the “unhinged” negativity she’s seen online. Katy wrote:

“I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year! Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”

The E.T. vocalist then reflected on an important lesson she learned from her therapist:

“My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”

The mother of one then acknowledged how tough the internet can be on so many, adding:

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

The 40-year-old concluded her message by focusing on what matters most:

“What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that. I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS ”

Whoa! Ch-ch-check out the full post and tribute:

It’s gotta hurt to see her tour get obliterated like this! But at least she’s keeping her spirits high…

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Katy Perry/YouTube]