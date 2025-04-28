Lily Allen Apologizes To Katy Perry After Blasting 'Out Of Touch' Blue Origin Space Flight! See Why...

Lily Allen has had a change of heart following her Katy Perry comments.

Tons of celebs — and fast food chains — bashed Katy and the other passengers of the all-female Blue Origin space flight. Most characterized it as an environmentally unfriendly joyride for bored rich people, and NOT the Girl Power feminism moment it was intended to be.

Lily joined in the pile-on, totally bashing her fellow pop star last week when the topic came up on her Miss Me? podcast. She ranted:

“Do we want to talk about Katy Perry and her mates all going up to space for 12 minutes? I think that if they’re going to go to space for 12 minutes, we can talk about it for 10 seconds, and that’s about all it deserves. I mean, what the frickin’ hell was that all about? No, but in all seriousness, what? Why?”

She went on to call the E.T. singer’s mission “out of touch” because we’re “on the brink of recession”:

“I just think it’s so out of touch. We’re on the brink of recession, people are really f**king struggling to make ends meet and get food on their table. I don’t know about how things feel in London, but in New York, it’s really f**king expensive at the moment. It’s hard to leave the house without spending $500, and I’m not even joking. It’s cheaper for me to DoorDash food, to get takeaway, than it is for me to go and get groceries and cook, it’s so expensive here at the moment. So expensive.”

Pretty valid criticism! And these are points everyone has been making — not just Lily. Regardless, she seems to feel bad for bringing Katy’s name into it.

On Monday’s episode of Miss Me?, the English songstress admitted she was “being mean” to Katy during her rant and issued a public apology to her:

“Because we’re talking about a very famous female person who’s a bit divisive, I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week. There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny.”

She went on to say this wasn’t just the Dark Horse singer’s fault, and it wasn’t fair to “pile” on her:

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her. I do disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn’t the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that divides people the most. There was something in me that decided to choose her as the person that should… Anyway, I just, I’m really sorry.”

Wrapping up her thoughts, Lily admitted she’d be “hurt” if it were the other way around:

“I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name. I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Katy Perry, I know you don’t listen to the show, but yeah, sorry.”

A very mature stance to take on the matter. Not something you see very often!

What do U think about Lily apologizing to Katy, Perezcious readers? Was the original point right? Does that ultimately matter? Let us know in the comments (below).

