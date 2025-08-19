Why Orlando Bloom Is TURNING OFF Women After Katy Perry Split!

Did Orlando Bloom lose his mojo? What happened?!

We heard there were rumors he was planning to party hard after the Katy Perry breakup, with the Jeff Bezos wedding as his big debutante ball. We also heard it didn’t go so well…

There was talk right away that he was one of several guys shooting their shot with the newly single Sydney Sweeney. But Legolas missed that mark by quite a margin. And according to an insider spilling to Radar Online on Monday, that’s not the only time he’s crashed and burned. He’s just striking out all over the place!

So, what the heck happened??

Orly is “massively struggling” with his readjustment to single life. And the problem? Overconfidence! The source claims:

“After he and Katy split, Orlando assumed he could have his pick of any woman he wanted. But it hasn’t worked out like that — women aren’t taking him seriously and find him over the top, needy, and really intense, so he’s been coming up empty.”

Oof! Trying too hard? Wants it too bad? The dreaded D word? …. *whispers* desperate??

Oh man, it really sounds like it! The idea he thought he was going to have the same cache he had at his peak — which would probably the publishing of those paddleboarding pics — is kinda delulu actually. He really never considered he’d be coming back to the game older and out of practice? He’s been spending too much time with Tom Brady! LOLz!

Speaking of which, this insider claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star really did think he had a chance with Sydney at that party! Her rejection was apparently brutal for him. The source said:

“That one really stung.”

Seriously? The girl is 27, Orlando. When YOU were the hot new thing like she is now? She wasn’t even in preschool yet, man! And you thought this was going to be easy pickings? Truly sad.

The source said Katy’s having a much better success rate — being romanced by former world leader Justin Trudeau? That’s only hurt worse!

“Seeing Katy with Justin has really bruised Orlando’s ego. He can tell she’s thrilled about this new chapter, and it’s unsettled him.”

Another insider said:

“He’s looking back now and realizing he could have shown her more kindness. Watching her thrive like this is hard for him to take.”

Oof. That’ll happen.

Are y’all buying this report, y’all? Is it possible Orlando needs to be a bit more realistic about dating as a 48-year-old man??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]