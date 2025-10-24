Got A Tip?

Katy Perry Is ‘Very Happy’ With Justin Trudeau -- But What Do Friends Think?

Katy Perry is loving her new romance!

The pop star is head over heels for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! The couple have been getting to know each other ever since her split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year, and it’s going well! Despite trying (and failing) to keep things under wraps, Katy’s all in! A source told Us Weekly on Friday:

“Katy is really into it. She’s very happy. She’s trying to keep it low-key, and they’ve spent a lot of private time together. She’s not looking to publicize this relationship.”

Coming from a high-profile split, we can see why she’d enjoy the privacy for now!

But what do their friends think? Are others as into this romance as they are? Or is it a bad sign that they’re prioritizing secrecy? The insider dished:

“Their friends think they are a good match, but he actually hasn’t met a lot of her friends yet.”

Katy’s in the middle of her Lifetimes Tour, so that could be why he hasn’t had time to meet her friends. Hopefully, she’s not keeping him at arm’s length for a different reason…

Sounds like, for now, things are progressing smoothly, even now that everyone knows they’re still seeing each other thanks to those steamy yacht pics!

Reactions? Do you think they’ll ever go more public with the romance?

Oct 24, 2025 15:00pm PDT

