Orlando Bloom Was THERE When Katy Perry Confirmed Justin Trudeau Relationship!

Awkward!!!

Katy Perry finally (kinda) broke her silence on her romance with Justin Trudeau on Monday night — and she did it right in front of her ex! OMG!

As we covered, Katy was performing her Lifetimes Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Monday night. She brought a fan on stage who unexpectedly proposed to her after hearing she was “single”! But that fan apparently wasn’t online leading up to the concert!

Hours before the show, sexy snaps of the singer making out with the former Canadian Prime Minister on a yacht hit the internet! The couple first sparked dating rumors in July, but they’d reportedly fizzled quickly. But now, it turns out they were just trying to date in private!

But with those photos out for all to see, it was clear Katy was officially taken. Referencing the viral pics during the concert, the Last Friday Night artist teased:

“I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

LOLz!

Watch (below):

Elsewhere during the performance, she also revealed she’s into a totally new type of guy, sharing:

“London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time. But not anymore.”

Very funny! But also sorta a dig at her English actor ex… who was in the audience!

According to an insider for The Sun on Tuesday, Orlando Bloom was at the concert that night hanging with their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy. OMG he was there for all of that?? Crazy!!! But the good news? The Pirates of Caribbean star apparently wasn’t offended at all, an insider said:

“Katy has always poked fun at herself on stage so the gags about her love-life wouldn’t have offended him.”

It’s one thing for Katy to joke about herself, but it’s a little different when she’s seemingly rubbing her new romance in Orlando’s face — intentional or not! Plus, saying she’s not into English guys anymore now that she’s gone to the Great White North? That was a little on the nose! But the co-parents ended on pretty good terms, so hopefully, he really was unbothered!

Thoughts, y’all?

