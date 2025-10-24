Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Proves He's Still The Biggest Swiftie -- And Spills Detail To Fan About TLOAS Photoshoot!

Travis Kelce Proves He's Still The Biggest Swiftie -- And Spills Detail To Fan About TLOAS Photoshoot!

Travis Kelce has Swifties SO jealous after bragging about this!

On X (Twitter) Wednesday, a lucky fan talked about her recent experience meeting the tight end at his and Patrick Mahomes‘ annual 87 & Running foundation event, Celebrity Challenge. The Swiftie, named Kaitlyn Troske, was wearing some new The Life of a Showgirl merch — which she said sparked an interaction between herself and Taylor Swift‘s fiancée that has fans gushing!

She explained in her post replying to some photographs of herself meeting Travis:

Hey that’s me! He saw my shirt, and I said, “I had to wear it, it came in the mail this week, and she looks so great,” and he said, “I love it, I saw that in real life,” and pointed at her on my shirt. Then we got a selfie together later– he’s always the coolest/nicest.”

Aww!

Related: Siding AGAINST Taylor?! Pals Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne…

He saw that in real life?! He was THERE for the photoshoots? Creative director, maybe? Or just there to keep his eyes on his prize? LOLz! See the post (below):

Fans quickly shared their excitement — and envy — in the comments:

“OMG That’s amazing!”

“I knew he was there for her photoshoot… girlie was putting on too sexy of a show, and there’s a glow in her eyes.”

“he really out here rubbing in our faces”

“THIS LUCKY MF’ER HE SAW IT IN REAL LIFE OMG”

“he’s so greedy

““i saw that in real life” completely unnecessary tbh”

Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 24, 2025 11:00am PDT

