Travis Kelce Proves He's Still The Biggest Swiftie -- And Spills Detail To Fan About TLOAS Photoshoot!

Travis Kelce has Swifties SO jealous after bragging about this!

On X (Twitter) Wednesday, a lucky fan talked about her recent experience meeting the tight end at his and Patrick Mahomes‘ annual 87 & Running foundation event, Celebrity Challenge. The Swiftie, named Kaitlyn Troske, was wearing some new The Life of a Showgirl merch — which she said sparked an interaction between herself and Taylor Swift‘s fiancée that has fans gushing!

She explained in her post replying to some photographs of herself meeting Travis:

“Hey that’s me! He saw my shirt, and I said, “I had to wear it, it came in the mail this week, and she looks so great,” and he said, “I love it, I saw that in real life,” and pointed at her on my shirt. Then we got a selfie together later– he’s always the coolest/nicest.”

Aww!

He saw that in real life?! He was THERE for the photoshoots? Creative director, maybe? Or just there to keep his eyes on his prize? LOLz! See the post (below):

Hey that's me! He saw my shirt, and I said, “I had to wear it, it came in the mail this week, and she looks so great,” and he said, “I love it, I saw that in real life,” and pointed at her on my shirt. ❤️ Then we got a selfie together later– he's always the coolest/nicest. pic.twitter.com/gQzbS01Fj2 — Kaitlyn Troske (@katersNgravy) October 23, 2025

Fans quickly shared their excitement — and envy — in the comments:

“OMG That’s amazing!” “I knew he was there for her photoshoot… girlie was putting on too sexy of a show, and there’s a glow in her eyes.” “he really out here rubbing in our faces” “THIS LUCKY MF’ER HE SAW IT IN REAL LIFE OMG” “he’s so greedy ” ““i saw that in real life” completely unnecessary tbh”

Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

