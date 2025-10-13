Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Caught Getting Hot And Heavy During Yacht Outing!!

Got A Tip?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau really are still going strong!

The pair have been working hard to keep their romance on the down low! Back in July, they sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out to dinner before the former Canadian Prime Minister attended Katy’s Lifetimes Tour. But soon after, reports claimed they “cooled off.” Except… that doesn’t seem to be the case AT ALL!

Last week, Radar Online sources revealed the lovebirds have been working hard to keep their romance “private” because the politician’s “extremely protective” and “he doesn’t want anyone knowing he’s still seeing Katy.” But the jig is up! Finally, we’ve got some undeniable proof they’re still together! In new photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Saturday, a tourist caught the couple making out on the pop star’s yacht!

The photos were taken in September. Apparently, Katy’s boat pulled up to a popular whale-watching destination off the coast of Santa Barbara. A nearby tourist snapped photos as the couple showed off PDA on the upper deck. They shared a passionate kiss, and Justin wrapped Katy in a tight hug as he rested his hand on her booty! The eyewitness told the outlet:

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

Just wait until you see the photos! Ch-ch-check ’em out HERE!

Looks like they’ve got plenty of chemistry! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

