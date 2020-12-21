Aliens Mistakenly Abduct Zooey Deschanel In Doppelgänger Katy Perry's Not The End Of The World Music Video!

For years, fans have commented on how similar Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel look, and now the pop sensation has cleverly made use of her lookalike in a new music video for Not the End of the World.

In the beginning of the visuals, which dropped on Monday, the new momma is walking with her baby when a stuffed animal is tossed out of the stroller. Zooey notices it, and unsuccessfully tries to get the ET singer’s attention before aliens attempt to abduct her, believing she’s Katy.

*SPOILER ALERT: Deschanel ends up as their prisoner!*

After Zooey has been beamed up to the spacecraft, the aliens cheer “Katy! Katy! Katy,” but she interrupts them saying, “No! No! No! Sorry. Misunderstanding. I’m Zooey!” They obviously don’t believe her, and soon after, the New Girl leading lady realizes the aliens actually saved her from a soon-to-be-blown-up Earth. What’s the star to do next?? Well, hatch up a plan to rescue the planet.

We know… this all sounds WILD!

Ch-ch-check out the full music video (below) to watch how it plays out!

Not the End of the World comes from Perry’s sixth album, Smile, which was released back in August, the same week she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy.

