Miranda Kerr & More Celebs React To The Birth Of Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Baby Girl!

Congratulations are pouring in for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom from fans, friends, and even exes!

On Wednesday evening, the news broke that the engaged couple welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world, and everyone is thrilled for them — including Miranda Kerr!

On Katy’s Instagram post sharing the news, the KORA Organics founder was nothing but overjoyed in her comment:

“I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her”

So sweet!! We’re sure Flynn, Orlando and Miranda’s 9-year-old son, is super excited about welcoming another sibling into the world! As you’re likely aware, Kerr is also a momma to 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles with husband Evan Spiegel.

The photo also got attention from former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who praised their decision to partner up with UNICEF for the announcement:

“Congratulations, @katyperry and @orlandobloom—and thank you for speaking up for maternal health. Wishing you and your new family all the joy in the world. ????”

Arianna Huffington, Kate Hudson, and Noah Cyrus were also among the top comments on Miz Perry’s post, writing respectively:

“Congratulations! ???? Love to you, @orlandobloom and your new treasure.” “✨❤️✨” “i am sooo happy for youuuu❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ “

Justin Theroux, ex of rumored godmother Jennifer Aniston, also dropped a comment on Orly’s pic:

“DAISSSSYYYY!!!!! WELCOME!!!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ and Love to both Mama and Papa.”

And over on Twitter, Lionel Richie, Perry’s fellow judge on American Idol, sent out his congratulations with a sweet snap of the two:

“Congratulations @KatyPerry, being a parent is one of the greatest joys life can bring! I’m so excited for you and Orlando to begin this journey! Wishing you both and #BabyCat all the best. Lots of love, Uncle Lionel!”

So much love!!

We don’t have too much info yet on sweet Daisy, except for a statement made by her parents to UNICEF following the birth. The newly announced Goodwill ambassadors shared with the org:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

However, they are aware of how lucky they are to have such a special blessing, and that not all mothers have the same experience:

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”

Ch-ch-check out the full statement and more comments from celebs (below):

Congratulations again to Katy and Orlando!!

