Kehlani Claims Ex Is Abusive & Gets Restraining Order Amid Sex Cult Claims -- But He Responds With Receipts!

Kehlani has been issued a temporary restraining order against her ex Javaughn Young-White amid their tense custody battle.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets obtained court docs revealing the Honey singer, who uses she/they pronouns, filed for the protective order in the Superior Court of Los Angeles last week. She claimed Javaughn is abusive and has been for years, including while she was pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi.

But things really came to a head earlier this summer… That’s when Kehlani claimed she’d been allowing Javaughn to live in her guest house, and that he became “enraged” one day in June after she discovered he applied for public assistance and asked him about it. According to her, he “smashed through [her] locked bedroom doors [in] a fit of anger,” calling her a “bitch” and a “liar” who trapped him by having their child. Uh… whoa! And he wants full custody amid sex cult claims??

The Gangsta singer further claimed he sits in said guest house “smoking marijuana every day and all day,” and that he uses psychedelics. She also accused him of skimping on his “personal hygiene and self care”… even going as far as to claim, “If he has our daughter in his care, she is returned filthy and reeking of marijuana.”

MESSED up! And if true, very harmful!

After the scary incident in June, though, the After Hours singer claimed she sent him packing. And as for why she allowed him to live in her guest house to begin with despite being broken up, she claimed he always “promised to be a better parent.” Plus, she wanted to encourage him to maintain a relationship with their daughter. However, she’s clearly had enough now. The 29-year-old claimed in her filings that Javaughn is “not emotionally well and appears to suffer from periods of despair and often tirades of uncontrollable anger and rage.” She added:

“When he is agitated, he cannot stop moving and throws his arms in the air while yelling and screaming at me, often throwing items and calling me horrible names.”

Because of the above, which she said is likely “very upsetting to a small child,” Kehlani filed for the restraining order, adding that he “scares” her. And clearly her case was enough, because a judge granted it.

But then Javaughn responded…

On Tuesday, Adeya’s father took to Instagram with a series of screenshots allegedly between himself and his co-parent. The first one seemingly shows Kehlani imploring him to call her amid an “emergency.” He responds by detailing his version of what went down on that fateful June day. He clained in a text box over the screenshot:

“Kehlani busted through her own door and is framing her abuse as mine. I have more. This is why I keep a paper trail. Sad that she’s resorting to lying.”

The following screenshot shows a message from Javaughn to Kehlani asking to go “no contact” with her amid what he refers to as her “lying ability.” He added in a text box over the screenshot:

“I cut off contact with her last month because of her abuse and now she alleges abuse when she is scared.”

View more screenshots (below):

Wow. This is… A lot.

Reactions?? What do you make of this intense situation? Let us know in the comments down below.

