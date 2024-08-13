Blake Lively Finally Shares Domestic Violence Resources After It Ends With Us Fans Call Her Out!

It took Blake Lively long enough!

As you know, the 39-year-old actress stars in the hit drama It Ends with Us. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book of the same name is about a woman who gets into an abusive relationship with a neurosurgeon and reconnects with her high school sweetheart — with whom she also shares a history related to abuse. It’s a very serious story that goes to some dark places, despite being about a florist named Lily Bloom.

And yet, during the promo for the film, Blake kept things lighthearted and suggested everyone to “grab your friends” and “wear your floral” at the theaters. She’s also dropped promotional videos making the hot chocolate cookies from the movie with co-star Brandon Sklenar and having a fun “girl talk” session with the other female cast. See (below):

Brandon even got grilled by Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, his mom, Tammy Reynolds, and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, all to promote It Ends with Us!

The problem with all this? Based on the Gossip Girl alum’s promo, you would think the movie was a cute rom-com… and not a drama about domestic violence! Meanwhile, her co-star, director, and rumored nemesis Justin Baldoni took the complete opposite approach, raising awareness about abuse every chance he gets, even partnering with an anti-domestic abuse nonprofit. Take a look (below):

Jeez! It looks like the pair are promoting two different films! Those “creative differences” Blake and Justin allegedly had on set are really shining through here!

And, of course, their different approaches haven’t gone unnoticed by fans! In fact, many have called out Blake on social media for acting as if It Ends with Us is not about abuse, not speaking enough about it during the promo for the film, or at least posting links — like Justin — to domestic violence resources:

“Whatever drama between Baldoni and the cast aside, the fact that It Ends With Us is being marketed with the vibes of a romantic comedy and Blake Lively is saying stuff like “wear your florals” when it’s a movie about domestic violence is incredibly tone deaf.” “Whatever is going on with the It Ends With Us drama, it is extremely weird for Blake Lively to turn the promotional tour of a domestic violence drama into a platform for her to strengthen her fashion plate status & her and Ryan Reynolds’ power couple clout.” “blake lively forgetting her character is a victim of domestic abuse and instead trying to give the entire press run a silly goofy barbie moment while justin baldoni is using his press time to talk about the importance of stopping the cycle of abuse is why I’m always on his side” “This is how Blake Lively is promoting her movie about escaping an abusive relationship and breaking the cycle of the abuse… Unhinged and tone deaf. This isn’t Barbie!” “Blake Lively spending the entire press run for her new film -which is about domestic violence and abuse- acting like it’s a fun gals night out like seeing Mamma Mia and promoting her businesses at the same time is INSANE behaviour.”

Well, Blake heard the criticism loud and clear! She took to Instagram Stories Tuesday to finally address the important subject of the film, writing:

“Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold. It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it. We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses. Thank you all for embracing @itendswithusmovie with the same love, pain and joy we had sharing it with you all.”

Alongside the message, the A Simple Favor star shared a video of her interview with BBC News, in which she says while It Ends With Us is about domestic violence, “what’s important about this film is that [her character is] not just a survivor and she’s not just a victim.” Blake continued:

“While those are huge things to be, they are not her identity. She’s not defined by something that someone else did to her or an event that happened to her, even if it’s multiple events. She defines herself and I think that that’s deeply empowering to remind people that no one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you. We really feel like we delivered a story that’s emotional and it’s fun, and it’s funny, and it’s painful, and it’s scary, and it’s tragic and it’s inspiring and that’s what life is.”

Clearly it was important to her that her character wasn’t a full-time victim, some kind of one-dimensional SVU guest star who had no other identity. Hence the joyous atmosphere? Trying to say something new about abuse survivors? Hmm.

And she didn’t stop there. In a follow-up post, Blake then shared a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline:

“1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the US alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential support 24/7/265.”

See the post (below):

What do YOU think about Blake’s promo approach, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

