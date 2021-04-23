Kehlani Comes Out As Lesbian: 'Everyone Knew But Me'!

Kehlani has come out as a lesbian!

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer took to TikTok to announce the big news to fans. They started the video by saying:

“I’m just gonna f**king say it because everybody keeps bringing it up to me.”

The artist explained how they casually mentioned their sexuality in an Instagram Live earlier in the month where fans kept asking:

“‘Kehlani what’s new?’ and I’m like ‘I finally know I’m a lesbian.’ Well, it’s f**king true. I am gay gay gay gay gay.”

In the clip, the Can I hitmaker then open up about having a heart-to-heart with family and friends to tell them about their self-discovery. However, their reactions weren’t exactly what the R&B star expected:

“I’m like, ‘Guys, I finally know that I’m gay — like, I’m gay gay,’ and they’re like, ‘We know. Duh, stupid. Duh. I feel like, ‘No. I want you to fall on the floor and be like, ‘Congratulations! We had no idea! Everyone’s just like, ‘Duh. You’re the only one who didn’t f**king know. The f**king closet was glass.’”

Kehlani concluded the video, telling their audience how no one had been surprised.

“So I guess I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”

kehlani confirming that she’s a lesbian brings me comfort ???? pic.twitter.com/pSPzWOjOFj — princess • sarcasm (@trulyasapphic) April 22, 2021

As you may know, the California native has been open about identifying as queer in the past. In a recent interview with The Advocate, Kehlani revealed about how they plan to raise their 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, “in a progressive, loving environment surrounded by family, where identity won’t ever be an issue.” The songwriter added:

“All my friends, all her aunties, uncles, her godparents, everybody is just loudly queer. Our generation already kind of broke the mold of getting to that point, so I don’t even think our kids are going to think about it as something that they have to identify and differentiate. I feel it should be normal.”

Even more so, they feel that as more LGBTQIA+ stories enter into the mainstream media, queer relationships won’t feel so “different,” explaining:

“We’ll be reading queer stories, queer books where the baby has two dads, two moms, two parents who don’t identify as either. Movies that have that. She sees healthy queer couples. So, I don’t think that she’s going to even think about it as ‘This is different from normal.’”

Congrats Kehlani for being able to live your authentic life! We are so happy!

