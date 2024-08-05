Kehlani’s Ex Claims She’s Controlled By SEX CULT Preventing Him From Seeing Their Daughter!

Uhhh, what is going on with Kehlani and her baby daddy??

On Monday, multiple outlets obtained bombshell court documents revealing the Gangsta singer’s ex Javaughn Young-White has filed for full custody of their 5-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi… Because he claims Kehlani is part of a sex cult!

In the harrowing docs, Javaughn claims the Honey singer, who now uses she/they pronouns, didn’t include his name anywhere on Adeya’s birth certificate because the 29-year-old welcomed the child “through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult.” He claims in the docs:

“For the past five years, I have requested a copy of Adeya’s birth certificate and for my name to be added to her birth certificate to no avail.”

That’s wild…

Javaughn also claims the After Hours singer has refused to share Adeya’s social security number with him, and questions whether she even has one at all “based on [Kehlani’s] actions and behavior.”

Whoa! But it gets wilder…

Javaughn further claims the cult “controls [Kehlani’s] actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.” He continues:

“For example, the cult leader, who goes by the name of Neto, convinced Respondent that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and thereafter banned Respondent from allowing me to see Adeya. Based on this ‘vision’ by her cult leader, Respondent prevented me from seeing our daughter for months.”

That’s extremely creepy…

The father further claims in the legal docs that this cult leader Neto has “numerous accusations of committing sexual assault against women and young girls,” and that he allegedly performs “religious ceremonies” on Adeya, and no one is “allowed to be in the room” at the time.

Oh hell no!

Javaughn continues:

“When I discovered this on her birthday in 2023, I was physically restrained and threatened by members of the ‘cult’ when I attempted to retrieve our daughter.”

And even more disturbing, he claims Kehlani allows “a member of the cult that she calls ‘Messiah,’ an adult woman, to take baths with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs,” and that when the Nights Like This singer goes on tour, they leave Adeya “in the care of her fellow cult members” whom she’s “given baths by” and “sleeps in bed with.”

WTF.

He also claims that whenever he attempts to talk to Kehlani about his worries, she ignores him and instead blasts him on social media.

Javaughn is requesting his name be added to Adeya’s birth certificate, and for the court to grant him full custody. He also is requesting child support from the Good Thing singer. TMZ, who was the first to report the news, has since reported the exes have been ordered to attend mediation to work on a custody plan.

Wow. This is shocking stuff… We just hope little Adeya is okay and out of harm’s way. What are your reactions? Let us know in the comments down below.

