Cardi B Addresses Claim That She Dumped Offset Because He Was Unsupportive During Their Marriage!

Cardi B would like to set the record straight on a claim going around about her divorce from Offset!

As Perezcious readers know, it has been a wild week for the 31-year-old rapper. Not only did she file to end her six-year marriage to the Migos alum again amid cheating rumors, but she also announced she is pregnant with her third child! Who is the baby daddy? According to her divorce docs, Offset is the father! Although she asked for primary custody of all their kiddos, she still wants child support from him! As for what caused the split? Cardi only gave the typical irreconcilable difference as the reason for the divorce in the filing. However, a source came forward to People on Friday to offer insight into what happened between her and Offset. They claimed that “filing for divorce again wasn’t an easy decision” for the Bodak Yellow artist:

“She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but since it’s more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it.”

“A distraction”? Jeez! Furthermore, the insider shared that people close to Cardi “support” her decision to divorce Offset, adding:

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work.”

But one problem they had in particular? The insider went on to say Offset didn’t “support” her like she wanted throughout their marriage:

“As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn’t happening. In general, he just doesn’t support her like a husband should. She needs good vibes and positive energy only in her life.”

That is a shame to hear — if it was true! According to Cardi herself, the claim couldn’t be further from the truth! After Instagram account The Jasmine Brand reported on the source’s claims, she fired back in the comments section on Saturday, writing:

“Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids …Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to people magazine..Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one”

Check out the comment (below):

Clearly, Cardi B will still defend Offset — even though they aren’t together anymore! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

