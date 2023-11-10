Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Posts Cryptic Goodbye To Son As She Fights For Full Custody Amid Abuse Allegations

Darius Jackson has responded to Keke Palmer‘s dramatic legal filing!

In a shocking turn of events, Keke filed for a restraining order against her ex on Thursday, alleging he’s been physically and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship. She also asked a court for sole custody of their son, Leodis, and now the 8-month-old’s father is responding to the drama!

As all this news was breaking late on Thursday and into Friday, the aspiring actor took to X (Twitter) to share a photo of him holding his baby boy. And it looks like he’s cryptically commenting on the custody battle, since he essentially wished little Leo farewell! For now, at least. Jackson penned:

“I love you, son. See you soon.”

Whoa.

Take a look at the noteworthy post (below):

As we covered, the Hustlers alum sought legal action against her baby daddy after an alleged series of icky incidents spanning their two-year romance — including a disturbing moment of alleged physical abuse that happened on Sunday, in which he reportedly broke into her home and lunged at her neck while pushing her onto a couch.

She also claimed, via Us Weekly, that the 29-year-old’s been aggressive toward her around their son, such as by allegedly “hitting [me] in front of our son [and] spewing profanities about me to our son.” This kind of behavior is precisely why she thinks it’s so important to gain sole custody, she revealed in court docs obtained by Radar Online:

“I am very concerned for Leo’s safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”

Yikes. According to the outlet, the Nope alum is requesting that visitation be made available to the fitness instructor, so she doesn’t want to eliminate him permanently from their child’s life — but she does want more control. And, honestly, after everything she’s allegedly been through, we can understand why!

No decisions have been made by the court yet, and it doesn’t appear as though Darius has submitted an official legal response. But judging by his post here, Leo is likely in the care of the actress right now. The whole thing is just so unsettling…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

