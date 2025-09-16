Keke Palmer KISSES Hot Ones Host Sean Evans After Hearing He Has A Crush On Her!

Keke Palmer sure knows how to spice things up. And no, we’re not talking about hot wings here!

The star actress went on Hot Ones for their newly-released episode that dropped over on YouTube on Monday. And while eating wings and answering questions, she managed to get host Sean Evans to own up to his longtime crush on her. In fact, she was so moved by the fact that Evans has crushed on her for a while that the 32-year-old actress decided to reward him for it… with a kiss!

During the show, on which Palmer was promoting her movies The Pickup and Good Fortune, she queried Sean about an interview he’d given on a different show back in 2023 in which he stated that he liked her. Now, Keke is no stranger to Hot Ones. She previously sat down for interviews opposite Evans in 2017, and then again in 2021. So, Sean’s li’l crush is longstanding, and well-based. Which made it doubly special that Keke opted to pursue it right here and now!

The Nope actress looked across the table near the end of the interview and said:

“And then there’s one more thing I’d like to say, Sean, because I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, you know, and all this really sweet stuff. And I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.”

Evans took about four milliseconds to agree to that offer. LOLz! And then the two stood up, walked around the table to come together, and kissed! On the LIPS!!!

Following their smooch, he quipped:

“When I’m dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

Ha!

Watch the full episode (below), with the kiss coming right at the very end, just after the 21-minute mark:

Love it!!

And they are both single, soooooo…..!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via First We Feast/Hot Ones/YouTube]