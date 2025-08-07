Keke Palmer Didn't Mind 'Naked' Scenes With Pete Davidson For New Movie!

Keke Palmer wasn’t shy to strip down with Pete Davidson!

The Pickup, a brand new comedy starring Keke, Pete, and Eddie Murphy is officially available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now! And viewers will have a LOT to sink their teeth into, because the flick apparently features some steamy love scenes between the Nope star and the stand-up comedian known for his BDE!

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Wednesday, Keke raved about working with Pete:

“I honestly think he and I have chemistry. Look, I don’t know anybody that Pete don’t have chemistry with. I mean, he’s pretty well-liked in the female world.”

So surely Keke felt some semblance of awkwardness or nerves to strip down “naked” for some love scenes with him, right?? WRONG! She told the outlet:

“He’s so sweet, so it was comfortable even though we were being all naked and stuff like that. But it was in the first week of a shooting — I think it might’ve been the second day or so. We were both really putting our best foot forward.”

Really at the end of the day, she and Pete “were just really happy” to star in the film together alongside comedy legend Eddie Murphy. She told the outlet:

“I think it’s a big opportunity for us both … We started out acting and performing as kids. I mean, [Davidson] started doing standup at 12. I started acting at nine. So I think being at this point in our lives, we’re in our thirties, and we’re working with Eddie Murphy. For us, it feels like these are the moments that we dreamed of.”

We’re so glad everyone had a great experience! Will YOU be tuning into The Pickup?

