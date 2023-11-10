Keke Palmer's Mom BLASTS Darius Jackson's Brother For Teaching Him 'How To Be Abusive'!

Keke Palmer’s mother Sharon Palmer has some THOUGHTS on her daughter’s abuse claims!

While Sharon has refrained from speaking on matters involving the True Jackson VP alum throughout her lengthy career, she admitted she could no longer stay silent on this disturbing situation! In a candid Instagram video shared on Thursday — the same day Keke filed for full custody of her son, Leodis, and a restraining order against the aspiring actor — the momma had some words of choice for both the 29-year-old and his older brother, Sarunas Jackson.

She began by calling Sarunas “ridiculous” while claiming he “knew [Darius] was abusive” before the shocking news broke. Her complaints were a direct response to a since-deleted tweet on X (Twitter) from the Insecure actor, in which Sarunas seemingly condemned his sibling’s behavior by writing:

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my life.. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

Now, as you can see, he didn’t name anyone in the tweet, so it’s unclear if he was 100% talking about Keke and Darius or some other drama.

Given the timing of the upload, though, Sharon sure took it as an aim at her daughter’s rocky relationship — and she had a hot take in response! Sharon argued:

“For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘well, I used to be like that too.’ What?! So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f**kboy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother.”

She went even further, too, claiming Sarunas “taught his brother how to be abusive” — which is why she thinks his tweets are complete BS! She continued:

“He don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No. You’re a f**kboy, and you’re part of the problem.”

Wow!!

Proving just how over this mess she really is, the fiery parent also added in the caption:

“I dare you , mess with my family. family means everything to me ! you and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. you are phony ! and i saw you from day one , my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. i won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE !”

You can see her share her heated commentary (below):

The 33-year-old Good Trouble star has already clapped back in a comment on a post by The Shade Room — and he seems to be threatening to come after the actress’ mom! He replied:

“Quote me: I NEVER ONCE SAID THAT to Sharon. NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE. I have NEVER been abusive to any of the women I ever been involved with. I’m not going to keep on with this circus. But Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family. Be well everyone.. I know it’s easy to get caught up in this but make no mistake that all of this is VERY sad.”

Jeez. This is obviously a very contentious and ever-evolving situation. Our hearts break for Keke and her family right now. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

