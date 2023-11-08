Jeezy Airs Jeannie Mai Dirty Laundry -- Says Marriage Couldn’t Be Saved With Therapy!

No matter how much Jeannie Mai may want her and Jeezy to work things out, he doesn’t think there’s any hope for their marriage! Especially when not even therapy could save it!

In an interview with Nia Long on Tuesday, the 46-year-old rapper didn’t hesitate to talk about how the former couple attempted to salvage their relationship. Jeezy revealed he and the television personality tried therapy together, saying:

“This has not been an easy journey.”

However, no amount of work they put into trying to fix the issues in their marriage during their sessions helped, at least not as far as Jeezy is concerned. Once the Soul Survivor artist realized their relationship was truly over, he ended up filing for divorce from the 44-year-old after only two years of marriage in September.

After going through therapy with Jeannie, Jeezy explained, he also began to understand that he can “only be responsible for [himself].” He added:

“I can tell you that I’m saddened. I can tell you I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

Ultimately, Jeezy feels “God has put [him] on a different path” than the one he was on with Jeannie. Now, his new path is all about self-love:

“And that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself. And love myself.”

Unfortunately for Jeannie, he sounds dead set on ending their relationship and moving on. So any hopes she may have had about getting back together seem to be over. Oof. Hopefully, these two can at least get to an amicable place in order to have a peaceful co-parent situation for their daughter Monaco. Watch the full interview (below):

