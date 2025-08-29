Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley DOXXED Him! Party Of Five Star Was Hit With A WAVE Of Unknown Calls From Unknown People!

Kelley Wolf’s arrest makes a lot more sense now…

As we previously reported, Scott Wolf’s estranged wife was arrested on Tuesday and thrown in the Summit County Jail in Park City, Utah for harassment amid their nasty divorce. Before being locked up, she went on a bizarre rant on her Instagram Stories, culminating in her posting live about being arrested — and making a point of claiming she’s “not suicidal.”

But why was she arrested?? She was officially charged with electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information, but it wasn’t clear what exactly those charges regarded… Until now.

On Thursday, Us Weekly obtained a police affidavit relating to Kelley’s arrest and it revealed that Kelley publicly posted Scott’s phone number on her Instagram page prior to her arrest! According to the affidavit, Scott called cops on Tuesday because she was messaging him. When the officer arrived, the Party of Five alum was contacted by his estranged wife. The officer explained: “[Scott] reported receiving multiple text messages from his wife with whom he is going through a divorce, Kelley Wolf.”

As he was investigating the report, “Scott received a call from his wife, he answered the call in front of me on speaker phone.” Scott said hello and no one answered… And shortly after, he was hit with a wave of calls from randos:

“Scott tried multiple times but no answer before Scott hung up the phone ending the call. Shortly after Scott started receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people, some of the calls just showed phone numbers others had the callers’ names listed. Scott said all of the callers were unknown to him.”

The mysterious situation prompted the 57-year-old to check Kelley’s IG page, where he noticed a post which included his full phone number — for her nearly 100k followers to see! It is believed Kelley referred to Scott as “dimples” in a caption that read:

“Let’s let dimples field his own press?”

Wild! The officer revealed in the affidavit:

“Scott also said the phone number posted was his, and it is also the listed number that law enforcement has for Scott.”

Over the next 10 minutes, the actor reportedly received 24 calls and several text messages. It proved to be a major invasion of privacy as that was Scott’s main number — the one he used personally, including to communicate with his children. According to the report, it caused a “major disruption for him.”

Were they fans trying to get to him? Kelley supporters harassing him on her behalf? That much is unclear. But she did post the number. The officer drove to visit Kelley, who was nearby:

“Kelley refused to open the front door and talk to me, and instead talked to me through an open front porch window.”

Per the report, the officer asked Kelley about the phone number but she refused to answer any questions. He then informed her he had probable cause to arrest her, which he DID end up doing:

“Kelly changed clothes, due to being in a bathrobe while I was speaking to her and then came outside on the front porch. I arrested her for the offense.

According to the report, the officer claimed he believed the “current offense is a felony.” It also noted Kelley’s family is “extremely concerned about her mental health.” The officer apparently requested “Kelly be held until she can be seen by a judge as well as a mental health professional.” The report added:

“It is believed by family and law enforcement that her illegal and harassing behavior will continue if she is released.”

As of now, Kelley has been hit with two misdemeanor charges for the doxxing. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she has been ordered to not contact witnesses or consume any alcohol or drugs unless prescribed. Additionally, she’s been ordered to participate in either an inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation program.

Such a violation… What are YOUR reactions??

