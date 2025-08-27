Got A Tip?

Legal Matters

Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Arrested For Harassment Amid Divorce, Insists She's 'No Danger To Anyone'!

This divorce is getting even darker. Now Kelley Wolf has been arrested.

On Tuesday night, Scott Wolf’s estranged wife took to Instagram to fire off several bizarre messages on her Story amid their ongoing MESSY divorce. She started off by addressing several messages directly to Scott:

“I get 100 calls an hour. The world is watching. Be smart scott!!!! You are the most hated man on earth … And your dad is abusing me and all of you and his power. His name is ruined. He has no money and needs to get help. I am great!! Love you.”

She added in a comment over the screenshot:

“Scott: Send the kids now!!! No more games. This is war. Last change and then I go to the press!!!!”

See (below):

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

She went on to share another bizarre and lengthy message talking about how this troubling situation has become “a comedy, drama, epic tale of a small mountain town that needs serious mental health care” — and that she’s “scared but entertained.” You can read the full message (below):

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

In a third Story post, she claimed she was heading into “[Park City, Utah] airspace” because she has to “get s**t done.”

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

However, she followed up that Story post with a screenshot from an unidentified individual urging her to stay out of Park City as she would “risk getting arrested — they are waiting.” See (below):

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

The next two Story posts detail how she feels she’s “tried” but has “lost” amid her separation from Scott. She reveals she’s “disabling” her phone and Instagram account and is leaving for a six-month getaway. She also throws major shade at Scott, writing that she hopes their children “have a great life wit thier [sic] dad and his new girlfriend? Or boyfriend?”

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

She goes on in a follow up post:

“I’ll find another man and maybe have a baby. I’ll be okay … The kids hate me. The town hates me. And I love my life!!!”

Read the full post (below):

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

She concluded her tirade by giving out her phone number… Then just two hours later revealed she’s been arrested! She wrote:

“The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why.”

She went on to claim she’s “not suicidal” and “no danger to anyone” and that she’s “done nothing.” Read (below):

Kelly Wolf goes on social media tangent amid arrest
(c) Kelley Wolf/Instagram

According to Kelley and confirmed by multiple outlets, she was booked into the Summit County Jail in Utah for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. However, formal charges have yet to be filed.

Amid all the chaos, Scott filed for a protective order. An emergency hearing is set for Thursday, according to Us Weekly.

What a situation… Reactions??

[Images via Kelley Wolf/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]

Aug 27, 2025 12:00pm PDT

