Kate Gosselin Shades Ex Jon Over 'Ugly' Divorce & Stirring 'Up Trouble' That Affected Kids!

Kate Gosselin is blaming her ex-husband Jon Gosselin for her kids’ trauma!

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star got VERY candid about her messy 2009 breakup in a new TikTok Live on Wednesday, in which she claimed she tried to make it “as peaceful as [she] possibly” could — but her ex wouldn’t let things end easily! She said, per reports:

“A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids.”

Kate and Jon share 24-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara and 21-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Collin, Leah, Hannah, and Alexis. For several years, Kate has been estranged from Collin, who accused her of childhood abuse. He’s been living with Jon alongside his sister Hannah, who, according to Kate, is no longer estranged from her mom. It’s been messy AF!

And while many fingers have been pointed at the Kate Plus Date star amid this estrangement, she claims it was Jon who did more damage during the divorce.

The reality star went on to claim the children all “got through it to the best of [their] ability,” but she shaded their 48-year-old father for making it more complicated:

“I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability. It could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice. I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly. And I didn’t buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly.”

Her evidence that she wasn’t in the wrong? She urged:

“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble. I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids.”

In a previous TikTok earlier this month, Kate also explained why she went back to her pre-reality TV job of nursing, alleging she’s dealing with a “sickening” financial crisis as a result of the substantial legal fees that followed her split. She dished:

“I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers.”

She’s holding a grudge!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple called it quits in 2009 amid claims Jon cheated! So, yeah, those allegations alone must’ve made it tough for their kids! Then seeing the family get torn apart amid so many icky accusations no doubt made it so much worse. But frankly, it’s sad to see the co-parents still throwing shots at each other after all this time has passed! So far, it doesn’t seem like Jon has reacted to this latest dig, though.

