Kelly Clarkson Shares Update On Dating Years After Her Messy Divorce!

What’s going on with Kelly Clarkson’s love life three years after her nasty breakup with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock? It doesn’t sound like much… She’s too busy with other things right now!

While talking about her new track Where Have You Been? on Tuesday’s episode of Today with Jenna and Friends, the singer opened up about dating. When Jenna Bush Hager asked if she thinks she will have a “unicorn moment” and find love again after her divorce, Kelly seemed hopeful it would happen one day! But right now? She has too much going on to focus on looking for it:

“Yeah, I mean, I hope it does! I will say, I’m not not looking and I’m not looking. I’m very busy. You get this as a mom. I’ve got to focus right now. There’s a lot of work.”

Her music and her talk show career aren’t the only things taking up her time! It’s also her children, 10-year-old daughter River and 8-year-old son Remy! Kelly explained:

“My kids’ schedule I feel like is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there. It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.'”

Fortunately, the American Idol alum will get some time for herself while out on the road soon! She continued:

“I am just trying to be there as much for them and we’re a cute little unit. I am trying to adult more. So for Mother’s Day weekend I do have a couple shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So I do get to be an adult with my band having drinks and having adult time.”

Perhaps Kelly will even meet someone while out on the town! You never know! Watch the interview (below):

[Image via TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube, WENN/Avalon]

May 07, 2025 13:00pm PDT

