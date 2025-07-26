Got A Tip?

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Looks Back On 'One Of The Best Ozzy Moments Ever' After His Devastating Death 

Kelly Osbourne Looks Back On 'One Of The Best Ozzy Moments Ever' After His Devastating Death 

Kelly Osbourne is looking back on fond memories with her late dad, Ozzy.

Days after his shocking death, the 40-year-old television personality took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to re-share a video of “one of the best Ozzy moments ever.” The clip came from her late father’s A&E show, Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour. It began with Kelly telling the Black Sabbath frontman as he entered their motorhome:

“Morning, I got this song in my head. I have to play it for you.”

As they head out on their road trip, the track Paradise by George Ezra starts to play. She immediately sings to Ozzy, who gets really into the song and begins to dance in his seat. It is not long before they are both busting a move and having a great time together. Kelly tells her dad:

“I love you.”

To which he replies:

“I love you more.”

It is such a sweet moment. You must watch it (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Kelsey (@weeniedogadventures)

We can see why this is one of best moments with Ozzy…

As we previously reported, the heavy metal icon’s family confirmed on Tuesday that he died at 76 while “surrounded by love” and his family. His cause of death is unknown at this time. However, his sudden passing has left his family heartbroken. Kelly expressed on social media two days after:

“I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.”

So, so sad.

Our hearts continue to go out to Kelly and the rest of his loved ones during this difficult time.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Kelly Osbourne/Instagram]

Jul 26, 2025 15:57pm PDT

