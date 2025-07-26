How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death

Brooke Hogan may have been estranged from her father, Hulk Hogan, but she still honored him one last time when it came to naming her babies earlier this year.

For those who don’t know, the singer welcomed fraternal twins with her husband, Steven Oleksy, back on January 15, 2025. See a picture of the happy family (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Oleksy (@stevenoleksy)

So cute! Her son is named Oliver Andrew Oleksy, and her daughter is named Molly Gene Oleksy. And it turns out her daughter’s name is super special! Why? Sources close to Brooke told TMZ on Friday that she wanted to pay tribute to him by giving her baby girl his middle name, Gene, even though she was estranged from Hulk. The legendary wrestler’s real name is Terry Gene Bollea. Aww.

Although the father and daughter had their issues, the insiders noted Brooke was always a daddy’s girl at heart. It is also one of the main reasons she and her husband moved to Florida. They reportedly wanted to be close to Hulk and help take care of him. However, that never happened due to their estrangement. Their last conversation was all the way back in September 2023, and she is now forever grateful she got to have that moment with Hulk. Especially in light of his sudden passing on Thursday morning. And we bet she is so glad he’ll live on through her little girl, too.

