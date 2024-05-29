Nepo baby With Talent! Kelly Ripa's Daughter Can SING!

A nepo baby is going to be ahead of the curve whether you like it or not… But it certainly helps if they actually DO have talent. We mean, is anyone really mad about Jamie Lee Curtis, George Clooney, or Drew Barrymore getting famous?

And it turns out we may be seeing the beginning of another rise to stardom… because it turns out Kelly Ripa’s daughter has it!!

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host’s daughter Lola Consuelos has been showing off her singing chops on Instagram lately, and one video in particular has fans in a choke hold!

Last week, the 22-year-old uploaded a clip of herself in a blue knit sweater and gray sweatpants as she let her hair flow freely. And she impressively sang her own jazzy take on Sabrina Carpenter’s highly-popular hit single Espresso! Lola captioned the post:

“In workout lateeee, cause I’m a singerrrr @sabrinacarpenter best song ever also please go stream my new single link in bio :)”

Give it a listen (below):

Okayyyyy! We see you, Lola!

In the comments, fans were blown away, hyping her up with kind compliments:

“This is better then the original !!! Love it” “Your voice is absolutely stunning!!!!” “Beautiful unique voice” “Your voice is truly amazing. I love it” “Beautiful! Your voice is amazing. It’s like it has an older tone to it and I love it. Keep it up. Can’t wait to get your album”

One user even compared her to some of the industry’s most iconic voices:

“your voice is beautifully unique with a sprinkle of Norah Jones + Amy Winehouse”

Wow!! That’s a HUGE compliment! We already knew she had her parents’ looks! But that’s a heck of a voice! But is her original single that dropped last month at the same level? Let us know what YOU think!

