Kelly Rowland is done chasing radio. Smartly. She’s making the music she wants to and we are here for it!

Her latest single, Hitman, is unlike anything she’s done before.

It’s like new jack swing meets afrobeat!

So fresh!

And you can never go wrong by adding horns and wind instruments to songs!!!

Check it out above!

