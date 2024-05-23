Kelly Rowland Breaks Silence On What Went Down On Cannes Red Carpet!

Kelly Rowland finally addressed what happened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

At the Tuesday premiere of Marcello Mio, the singer became upset with a security guard while walking the red carpet at the film festival. She reportedly blew up on the woman after she “had it” with the security team “being aggressive.” A source explained:

“The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it. By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”

Related: Kelly Rowland Reacts To Texting Nelly Via Microsoft Excel In THAT Iconic Music Video

Now Kelly is sharing her side of the story in her own words! Speaking with the Associated Press on Thursday, the former Destiny’s Child member called out the staffer for only yelling and pushing her to get off the red carpet:

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it. And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground. And that was it.”

Good for Kelly for sticking up for herself! No one should ever be treated like that. Watch her interview (below):

Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Associated Press/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]