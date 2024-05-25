Cannes Security Guard Involved In Kelly Rowland Incident Now Clashes With Dominican Actress Massiel Taveras On Red Carpet! 

The same security guard who got into a heated confrontation with Kelly Rowland at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week is back in the headlines! Why? She clashed with a star on the red carpet AGAIN!

Footage on social media showed Dominican actress Massiel Taveras — surrounded by a group of security guards — attempting to adjust the train of her gown, which featured a large portrait of Jesus on it. When the 39-year-old former pageant queen went to pose for the cameras, the female guard got in the way by blocking her with her arm. Much to her chagrin, Massiel makes her way up the staircase with the female guard. Another security member held up her train, which she did not like at all!

Once Massiel notices, she yanks the train away from him and unfurls it again. She eventually appears to become so fed up that she pushes the female security guard’s arm away and gestures for all of them to back off while she fixes her train. Oof.

Once at the top of the steps, she waved at the crowd one last time. And here is where things escalated! The female guard continued to try to push her inside, even putting an arm around Massiel. The TV host then shoves her away before heatedly speaking to her! Watch the two clash (below):

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was moved out of the carpet as she posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival. The same security guard was involved in an incident with Kelly Rowland. https://t.co/O3Q1788tjy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2024

WHOA! Inside the venue, Masiel finally got to stop and take pictures of herself with the gown. Check it out (below):

As we mentioned, the female security in the video will look familiar to many! During the premiere of Marcello Mio, Kelly blew up on the same woman while walking the red carpet because she reportedly “had it” with the security team “being aggressive!” The former Destiny’s Child member later called out the security guard for only pushing her off the carpet, suggesting the incident was racially motivated:

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it. And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground. And that was it.”

Massiel clearly stood her ground, too! What are YOUR thoughts on the latest drama at Cannes, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

